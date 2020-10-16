Deals you don't want to miss: iPhone 11, SE, XR offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

As festival season sale begins, customers are looking for best deals on e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart. However, with a flurry of options, it is really hard to zero in on a product and where to buy it.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is live for Prime customers and others can access the deals on October 17. Flipkart's Big Billion Days is live for all users where they can see various deals.

While people buy scores of things from e-commerce platforms during the sale, smartphone is the most popular product due to enticing deals that are on the offer. There are dozens of companies offering hundreds of smartphones in various range this festival season. Apple iPhones are also on sale with some of the best offers ever seen during sale.

If you had been waiting to buy an iPhone, this is the best time to do so.

Here are some deals on Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days you don't want to miss:

Amazon

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Rs 47,999 (Original price Rs 64,900 - 26% off)

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - Rs 52,999 (Original price Rs 69,900 - 24% off)

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - Rs 24,999 (Original price Rs 31,500 - 21% off)

Apple iPhone 8 (128GB) - Rs 39,999 (Original price Rs - 12% off)

Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Rs 26,999 (Original price Rs Rs 42,500 - 36% off)

Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - Rs 30,999 (Original price Rs 47,800 - 35% off)

Apple iPhone XR (64 GB) - Rs 37,999 (Original price Rs 52,500 - 27% off)

Apple iPhone XR (128 GB) - Rs 42,999 (original price Rs 57,800 - 25% off)

If you are buying these phones on Amazon using HDFC credit card, you are eligible for a 10% discount (maximum Rs 1750). Flipkart is offering discount to SBI credit card users.