Ferrari partners with Qualcomm to build smarter cars

Chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies has announced a strategic technology collaboration with luxury sports car brand Ferrari that is aimed at helping accelerate the digital transformation of the carmaker.

Qualcomm Technologies will serve as Ferrari's systems solutions provider for its upcoming Ferrari road cars, as well as a Premium Partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team.

"We are excited to see our automotive technology leadership play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari," Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, said in a statement.

"We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis," Amon added.

Ferrari will work with Qualcomm Technologies to utilise the Snapdragon Digital Chassis to bring the latest automotive technology advancements to Ferrari road cars.

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms needed for next-generation vehicles, which includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as ADAS functions and utilises a unified architecture to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences that are updateable throughout the lifetime of the vehicles.

As a part of the agreement, Qualcomm Technologies and its partners will also work with Ferrari to design, develop and integrate Ferrari's digital cockpits.

Qualcomm Technologies will begin serving as a Premium Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship race season where Snapdragon will be featured on the new Scuderia Ferrari's F1-75 single-seaters.

"We believe innovation requires market leaders working together," said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:59 PM IST