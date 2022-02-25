Federal judge rejects Musk's request to force SEC back into court

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's request to force the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into court to address his allegations about unpaid settlement funds has been denied by a federal judge.

In a recent court filing, US District Judge Alison Nathan said it was "unclear" exactly what Musk was requesting, reports The Verge.

Musk has accused the SEC of subjecting him and his company to "endless, unfounded investigations" and alleged that the agency was ignoring its commitment to distribute $40 million in fine money to Tesla shareholders, as per the 2018 settlement.

The SEC responded that it was still developing a plan to allocate the funds, the report said.

Nathan rejected Musk's request for a conference, arguing that if he wants to impose a deadline on the distribution of funds, he needs to file a motion to request one.

"Otherwise, the Court cannot enforce a deadline that does not currently exist," Nathan wrote.

Nathan also rejected Musk's efforts to hold the SEC accountable for allegedly leaking information. She noted that Musk's team failed to produce any "specific facts or legal authority to justify this request".

The judge's filing comes on the heels of breaking news that Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk are under investigation by the SEC for potential insider trading.

Musk has been at war with the SEC since his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private, infamously declaring "funding secured".

After Musk sent the tweet, the SEC launched an investigation, eventually concluding that Musk misled investors about his plan to take Tesla private.

