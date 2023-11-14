 Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFederal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The shares of Federal Bank on Monday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 153, up by 3.55 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | File

Federal Bank on Tuesday announced that the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics, and Compensation Committee has approved the allotment of equity shares on the exercise of stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as follows:

1) Allotment of 73,600 Equity Shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on November 13, 2023.

Allotment of 14,71,384 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on November 13, 2023.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Monday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 153, up by 3.55 percent.

Read Also
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Announces 48,306 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coal Ministry Plans 1,404 Million Tonne Production By 2027

Coal Ministry Plans 1,404 Million Tonne Production By 2027

TCS Partners With Munch Museum To Create Interactive And AI-driven Drawing Experience

TCS Partners With Munch Museum To Create Interactive And AI-driven Drawing Experience

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

India, ADB Sign US Dollar 400 Million Loan To Create Quality Urban Infrastructure

India, ADB Sign US Dollar 400 Million Loan To Create Quality Urban Infrastructure

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 14: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 14: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...