Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Federal Bank on Tuesday announced that the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics, and Compensation Committee has approved the allotment of equity shares on the exercise of stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as follows:

1) Allotment of 73,600 Equity Shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on November 13, 2023.

Allotment of 14,71,384 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on November 13, 2023.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Monday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 153, up by 3.55 percent.