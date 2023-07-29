Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | File

Federal Bank on Saturday announced the allotment of 3,19,570 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees:

i) Allotment of 7,990 Equity Shares with face value of ₹2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on July 29, 2023.

ii) Allotment of 3,11,580 Equity Shares with face value of ₹2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on July 29, 2023.

The face value of the equity shares is ₹2 each.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹135.20, up by 0.97 percent.

