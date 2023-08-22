Federal Bank Allots 1,03,769 Equity Shares As ESOPs |

As per the regulatory filings, Federal bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,03,769 equity shares to employees as stock options.

As approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees:

i) Allotment of 5,650 (Five thousand six hundred and fifty only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on August 21, 2023.

ii) Allotment of 98,119 (Ninety-eight thousand one hundred and nineteen only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on August 21, 2023.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Tuesday at 3:20 pm IST were at Rs 136, up by 1.30 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)