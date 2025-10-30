Fed Meeting: Second Rate Cut Of The Year Announced, Benchmark Rates Lowered By 0.25%

US economic growth would “slow to a crawl” |

The U.S. Federal Reserve just cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent, which lines up with what most people on Wall Street expected. It's the second time they've trimmed rates this year, dropping the policy range to 3.75 to 4 percent. The vote wasn't unanimous either—out of twelve members, ten wanted this cut, one didn’t want any change, and another actually wanted an even bigger cut of 0.5 percent.

The Fed didn’t give much of a hint about what they're planning for December. Back in September, they said there could be three more cuts in 2025, but for now, everyone’s waiting for the next meeting in December. After the announcement, markets bounced around—stocks jumped at first, then got shaky after the Fed Chair made his comments.

So, what does the Fed say about the economy? In their official statement, they said things are still growing, but not too fast. Job growth is slowing down, and unemployment has ticked up a bit, though it’s still low. Inflation is higher than it was at the start of the year and isn’t coming down yet. The Fed keeps pointing to its two big goals: keeping unemployment low and hitting that 2 percent inflation target. Lately, with job risks creeping up, they decided a 0.25 percent rate cut was the right move to balance things out. They’re keeping a close eye on economic trends and global issues before making any more decisions.

After Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, markets got even more jittery. He said there’s a lot of disagreement inside the Fed about what to do in December, and it’s just too soon to say if there will be another cut this year. Stocks, which had gone up right after the rate cut, quickly lost those gains as investors digested his remarks.

One more wrinkle: a government shutdown has held up a bunch of important economic reports. Even with some data missing, the Fed said they had enough information from both public and private sources to make the call. The shutdown has made it harder for agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics to collect data. The White House warned that if this drags on, key inflation reports could be delayed, which could mess with how everyone judges the economy.