Fear shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic? MinionLabs UV Saaph claims to keep pathogens at bay

Bengaluru-based energy analytics startup, MinionLabs, has come up with a product called 'MinionLabs UV Saaph' and claims to keep the pathogens at bay. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, the product could prove to be truly beneficial.

The 'MinionLabs UV Saaph' could sanitize vegetables, fruits, milk & liquid items in sealed containers, cooked food packets, meat & fish, grocery packets, metal items like key chains, vessels, coins, etc., stationary like books, papers, documents, currency notes, etc., slectronic gadgets like smartphones, headsets and speakers, bluetooth & Wi-Fi modules, etc., any electronic equipment’s & components, etc.

Its capacity is 28 litres and can easily hold up to 20 kgs of weight of the objects kept inside. It has a 360-degree disinfection system - the top, sides and base of the object are disinfected.

"It has been designed specifically to kill 99.99% of SARS-COVID-2 and other pathogens like germs, bacteria and fungicides in less than 10 minutes," reads the Product description. "This model is designed in such a way that the light energy from UV-C lamps (253.7 nm) are exposed to the object kept inside the box at 360 degrees making sure that even a millimetre is not left out for these pathogens to live," it further reads.

Gokul Shrinivas, CEO and founder of Minion Labs told Financial Express, “We started working on this product as soon as the pandemic reached the Indian shores. Our product is dedicated to the spirit of keeping life normal and moving, without allowing pathogens to take over prosperity and growth.”

The 'MinionLabs UV Saaph' is priced at Rs 10,999.