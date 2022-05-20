FDI inflow hits all-time high of $83.57 bn in 2021-22

India has recorded the ''highest ever'' annual FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow of $83.57 billion in 2021-22, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

In 2020-21, the inflow stood at $81.97 billion, it added.

''India is rapidly emerging as a preferred country for foreign investments in the manufacturing sector,'' the ministry said.

''India has recorded highest-ever annual FDI inflow of $83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22,'' it noted.

FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76 percent in 2021-22 ($21.34 billion) compared to 2020-21 ($12.09 billion).

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 27 percent followed by the US (18 percent) and Mauritius (16 percent) during the last fiscal.

Among sectors, computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows. It was followed by the services sector and automobile industry, the ministry said.

To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors, such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single-brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom.

