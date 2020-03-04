FDI inflow dips 1.4% to $10.67 bn in Oct-Dec

Foreign direct investment into India dipped marginally by 1.4% to $10.67 billion (about Rs 76,800 crore) during October-December period of 2019-20, according to government data.

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during October-December of 2018-19 stood at $10.82 billion.

FDI inflows in July-September period of the current financial year stood at $9.77 billion.

During April-December period 2019-20, foreign investments into the country grew 10% to $36.76 billion as against $33.49 billion in the same period of 2018-19, according to the data.

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during the nine month period include services ($6.52 billion), computer software and hardware ($6.35 billion), telecommunications ($4.29 billion), automobile ($2.50 billion) and trading ($3.52 billion).