FDI In Food Processing Sector Down 30% To ₹5,037 Crore In 2023-24

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India's food processing sector declined 30 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 5,037.06 crore, according to official data.

The FDI in the food processing sector stood at Rs 7,194.13 crore in 2022-23.

FDI In Food Processing

According to the data presented by the Food Processing Industries Ministry in Lok Sabha, the FDI in food processing sector stood at Rs 5,290.27 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 2934.12 crore in 2020-21.

FDI was Rs 6,414.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 4430.44 crore in 2018-19; Rs 5,835.62 crore in 2017-18; Rs 4,865.85 crore in 2016-17; and Rs 3,312 crore in 2015-16 in the food processing sector.

In order to enhance foreign investment in the food processing sector, the ministry has taken various measures, including 100 per cent FDI permitted through automatic route for the food processing sector subject to sectoral regulations. |

In order to enhance foreign investment in the food processing sector, the ministry has taken various measures, including 100 per cent FDI permitted through automatic route for the food processing sector subject to sectoral regulations.

It has allowed 100 per cent FDI, under the government-approval route, for trading including through e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured or produced in India.

The government has exempted all processed food items from the purview of licensing under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

There is a lower GST for raw and processed products. More than 71.7 per cent of food products under various chapter heads/sub-heads are covered in lower tax slabs of 0 per cent and 5 per cent.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana

For the development of this sector, the ministry is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) and Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) schemes. |

The export of processed foods declined 17 per cent to USD 10,881.81 million in 2023-24 from USD 13,078.3 million in the preceding fiscal.

For the development of this sector, the ministry is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) and Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) schemes.

All these three schemes are demand-driven and implemented across the country.

These schemes are aimed at creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet, and to help in providing better returns to farmers, creation of employment opportunities, reducing wastage, increasing the processing level and enhancing the export of processed foods.