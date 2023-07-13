FDA Issues Complete Response Letter For PDP-716 NDA Due To Inspection Findings At Sparc's Third-party API Manufacturing Facility |

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited on Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for PDP-716 for the treatment of patients with Glaucoma, due to inspection findings at a third-party Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility.

The FDA did not raise any issues with the PDP-176 clinical efficacy or safety and no additional clinical data or trials have been requested. SPARC is committed to work closely with Visiox, the FDA and the third-party manufacturer to resubmit the NDA as quickly as possible.

Sparc

SPARC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally, through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

Sparc shares

The shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 222.75, down by 3.09 per cent.