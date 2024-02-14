Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest: From MSP Demand And Debate To Swaminathan Formula; Here's All You Need To Know

Farmers are marching to Delhi once again. Last time, in 2020–21, they protested against three farm laws. While various demands echo through the protests, their main demand is a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce to secure a guaranteed income.

Let's delve into the underlying reasons and key topics of conversation surrounding the Farmers Protests 2.0.

Primary Demand: Legal Assurance for MSP

The crux of their demand lies in securing a legal guarantee for MSP, a key factor that drove them to the streets in the earlier protests against the farm laws.

Farmers are currently demanding for a MSP law to secure a guaranteed income. Inspired by the formula proposed by agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, who was recently awarded the Bharat Ratna, the suggested MSP ensures a 50 per cent profit over the weighted average cost of production. This formula was endorsed by the National Commission on Farmers, chaired by Swaminathan in 2004.

Additional Demands: Beyond MSP

Other demands include the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, a pivotal document addressing agricultural concerns, and the proposal for a pension of Rs 10,000 per month for farmers aged 60 and above.

This isn't the first time farmers have raised these demands. In the earlier protests, the farmers have asked legal guarantee on MSP was among a list of about a dozen demands.

What is Minimum Support Price (MSP)?

In simple terms, Minimum Support Price (MSP) is like a safety net for farmers. It's the lowest price at which the government commits to buying their crops. This ensures that farmers get a fair amount for their produce, providing them with financial security and stability.

What is Swaminathan Commission?

In November 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh established a commission led by renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan to address the challenges faced by farmers. Named the 'National Commission on Farmers,' the committee diligently studied the issues affecting the agricultural sector. Over the course of two years, from December 2004 to October 2006, the commission submitted a total of six reports to the government.

The Swaminathan Commission's primary objective was to analyze and provide recommendations to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers. These reports delved into various aspects of agriculture, offering insights and suggestions to improve the overall condition of farmers in the country.

What is the current status of the Swaminathan formula - Is it implemented?

The government maintains that it has implemented the Swaminathan committee's MSP formula, ensuring a 50 per cent profit over the complete cost of production. However, this MSP currently applies only to government procurement for 22 crop varieties, covering less than 10 per cent of the country's total agricultural production.

According to the Central government, the Union Budget for 2018–19 announced the principle of setting MSP at one-and-a-half times the cost of production, a policy maintained since then.

However, the farmer unions argue that the existing MSP does not encompass all costs, as the current formula is A2+FL+50 per cent profit, where A2 includes various expenses, and FL represents family labor.

Moreover, the Swaminathan-led Farmer Commission recommended the C2 formula, covering the complete cost of production, which includes additional costs like interest on owned capital assets and rental value of owned land. Farmer unions advocate for the incorporation of the C2 formula in the proposed MSP law to address limitations and make the MSP law applicable to all procurements, including those by private players.

Farmers are demanding the adoption of the C2+50 per cent formula on MSP as suggested by the Swaminathan Commission. This formula aims to ensure that farmers receive an additional 50 per cent of the cost of production for their crops, enhancing their income. The ongoing protests highlight the farmers' demand for the inclusion of this formula in the MSP Guarantee Act.

What crops receive MSP and how are rates determined in the latest government announcement?

The government declared MSP for a total of 22 mandated crops and fair and remunerative prices (FRP) for sugarcane. These include 14 crops from the kharif season, 6 rabi crops, and two other commercial crops. The list encompasses:

The list of crops covered under Minimum Support Prices (MSP) spans various categories. In the cereals category, there are seven crops, namely Paddy, Wheat, Barley, Jowar, Bajra, Maize, and Ragi.

The pulses category includes five crops: Gram, Arhar/Tur, Moong, Urad, and Lentil. Moving on to oilseeds, the MSP applies to eight crops, including Groundnut, Rapeseed/Mustard, Toria, Soyabean, Sunflower Seed, Sesamum, Safflower Seed, and Nigerseed.

Additionally, MSP is designated for other crops such as Raw Cotton, Raw Jute, Copra, De-husked Coconut, Sugarcane (under Fair and Remunerative Price), and Virginia Flu Cured (VFC) Tobacco.

The latest Minimum Support Prices for Kharif (2023-24) and Rabi (2024-25) crops are determined in accordance with the Union Budget 2018-19, aiming to set the MSP at a minimum of 1.5 times the All-India weighted average Cost of Production. This approach is designed to provide fair remuneration to farmers, with the highest estimated margin over the cost of production for crops like bajra (82 per cent), tur (58 per cent), soybean (52 per cent), and urad (51 per cent). The MSP for Rabi Crops in Marketing Season 2024-25 has also been increased, with the highest absolute increase for lentil (masur) at Rs 425 per quintal, followed by rapeseed & mustard at Rs 200 per quintal, among others.

Who holds the Reins in MSP Determination: Central or State government?



The MSP is determined by the government of India, specifically by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). The CACP considers various factors such as the cost of production, market prices, demand and supply conditions, and the overall agricultural scenario while making its recommendations.

Both the central and state governments play crucial roles in the MSP framework. The central government sets the MSP at the national level, ensuring a minimum price for various crops across the country. The state governments, on the other hand, play a role in the implementation of MSP at the local level. They are responsible for procurement operations, which involve buying crops from farmers at the MSP to provide them with a fair and remunerative price for their produce.

While the central government sets the overall policy framework and MSP rates, the state governments are actively involved in the execution of procurement operations and addressing any regional variations or challenges in the agricultural sector.