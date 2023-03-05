Famous chocolate brand Toblerone won't be using the iconic swiss mountain logo anymore; here's why |

Due to a US-based company's decision to move certain production outside of Switzerland, the Toblerone chocolate bar wrapper will soon no longer feature an image of the Matterhorn mountain peak.

According to the Swiss daily Aargauer Zeitung, the manufacturer of the triangular treat, Mondelez International Inc., reportedly changed the appearance of the mountain portrayed on the cardboard wrapper in order to comply with the Swissness Act.

Last year, Mondelez made public its intention to relocate some Toblerone production to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. According to the publication, the corporation is altering the packaging design to substitute a less famous mountain for the famed Matterhorn.

'Established in Switzerland' instead of 'of Switzerland'

According to a Mondelez representative, "the packaging makeover includes a contemporary and streamlined mountain emblem that matches with the geometric and triangular concept". Instead of "of Switzerland," the Toblerone package will now state "established in Switzerland."

National emblems and Swiss crosses are not allowed on the packaging of goods that don't adhere to the Swissness Act, which was passed in Switzerland in 2017.

According to the act, at least 80% of the raw ingredients used in goods marketed as "Swiss manufactured" or using Swiss national insignia must originate in Switzerland, and for milk and dairy products, this percentage must be 100%. A Swiss-made product must also be produced entirely in Switzerland. Exceptions are made for raw materials not found in Switzerland, such as cocoa.