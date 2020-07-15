Fall in India's merchandise exports eases in June

The contraction in India's exports narrowed down further in June, as merchandise exports stood at $21.91 billion.

Accordingly, the contraction caused by Covid-19 pandemic narrowed down to ( -) 12.41 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis from a (-) 36 per cent fall reported for May.

On a YoY basis, the country's exports fell during the month under review to $21.91 billion from $25.01 billion reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.

In terms of sequential movement, the country's merchandise exports in May had stood at $10.36 billion.

"Major commodity groups which have recorded positive growth during June 2020 vis-a-vis June 2019 are iron ore, oil seeds, rice, oil meal, spices, other cereals, organic and inorganic chemicals, cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items, fruits and vegetables, drugs and pharmaceuticals, tobacco and coffee," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.