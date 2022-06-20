e-Paper Get App

Fairbridge Capital increases its holding in Thomas Cook (India) to 72.34%

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Fairbridge Capital increases its holding in Thomas Cook (India) to 72.34% |

Omni-channel travel company Thomas Cook (India) on Monday said one of its promoter, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), has increased its shareholding in the company to 72.34 per cent from 70.58 per cent.

The sub-committee of the board of directors of Thomas Cook (India) has approved the conversion of the balance Rs 132.9 crore Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (OCCRPS) held by Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited (FCML) into 2.8 crore equity shares, the company said in a statement.

Consequently, the entire OCCRPS of Rs 435.7 crore has been converted into 9.2 crore equity shares at Rs 47.30 per share, thereby increasing the promoters' shareholding to 72.34 per cent.

"I am glad to announce the conversion of the balance convertible preference shares into equity, thereby increasing the promoter shareholding from the present 70.58 per cent to 72.34 per cent.

"This reflects the confidence of our promoters in the rapid recovery of the travel and allied services sector and the company's growth prospects," Thomas Cook (India) Limited Managing Director Madhavan Menon added.

Read Also
Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel partner with Emirates Holidays
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessFairbridge Capital increases its holding in Thomas Cook (India) to 72.34%

RECENT STORIES

Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage, in setback for LGBTQ rights

Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage, in setback for LGBTQ rights

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest...

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Voting of of 285 legislators ends, counting at 5 pm

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Voting of of 285 legislators ends, counting at 5 pm

Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote

Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more