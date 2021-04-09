Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp web and Instagram faced brief outage but they are back

Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp web and Instagram users faced an outage on Friday early morning for a short period of time. Many users of Facebook and Instagram took to Twitter to express their displeasure over this. This is a second outage for the social media platforms owned by Facebook in less than a month’s time.

According to the users, they were getting a message stating, ‘Sorry, something went wrong’. Yet another message that appeared during the outage was the pages weren't available and that it may be because of a technical error that Facebook was facing.