Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp web and Instagram faced brief outage but they are back

Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp web and Instagram users faced an outage on Friday early morning for a short period of time. Many users of Facebook and Instagram took to Twitter to express their displeasure over this. This is a second outage for the social media platforms owned by Facebook in less than a month’s time.
According to the users, they were getting a message stating, ‘Sorry, something went wrong’. Yet another message that appeared during the outage was the pages weren't available and that it may be because of a technical error that Facebook was facing.
On March 19, Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were down due to technical issue.
Facebook and Instagram like most of its users took to Twitter to inform that there was an issue and they are working towards resolving it at the earliest. Facebook stated, “Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people,” Facebook posted.
Meanwhile, Facebook for developers stated they faced a major outage where Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp web and Instagram were down. “Services have since been recovering but you might observe increased latency in API response time.” The outage started around 4 am IST.
According to Downdetector, Whatsapp Web was down from 2 am to 4 am.
Facebook faced some internal challenges to address this outage, tweeted a tech blogger.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)