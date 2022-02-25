Facebook, Instagram most popular apps used by advertisers: Report

The top-most social media platforms in terms of usage - Facebook and Instagram were the most popular apps utilized by advertisers. Both these platforms saw a significant number of non-gaming advertisers, with 149.6K advertisements put up on Facebook alone in 2021.

A number of non-gaming apps advertisers decreased for the first time in the past five years. In 2021, there were 190,000 mobile advertisers, an 8.23 percent decrease from the previous year that had more than 200,000 advertisers.

The reason attributed to this decrease was primarily the saturation of the mobile app market, resulting in its first negative value in the past five years as per the SocialPeta 2021 Global Mobile Marketing Whitepaper.

The report further indicates that the modern era is about making the most of social media marketing, and global mobile app advertisers realize this.

Slowdown in advertisers on gaming apps

In respect to the gaming apps the reports indicates a significant difference in the number of advertisers and creatives. There was a significant slowdown in the number of game advertisers in 2021 compared to 2020. Emphatically, SociaPeta recorded a 5 percent growth rate, in-game advertisers, in 2021 as compared to the 44 percent growth rate in 2020. The average duration of creatives is 32.5 days, which increased by 87.9% percent in 2021. The reason for this is that advertising data shows classic materials are more popular in the market.

Casual games had the most advertisers, with more than 18k. Also, RPG games had the most significant number of creatives, with a total number of more than 6.6M.

SocialPeta report also predicted and analyzed about mobile marketing trends in 2022. According to the report, first trend is related to Popularity of User-Generated Content in Short Video Apps which indicates that Short video apps harness the power of UGC through the voice of people and UGC has become the inspiration for creatives of short video apps. User-generated, short-form content has found a place in the short video apps market like TikTok.

Users would make videos of themselves and upload the videos while absorbing other interesting videos, and the high-quality ones would help the platforms attract more new users.

Second trend is related to Celebrities influence which helps to boost the popularity of mobile games. Compared to acquiring users through original creatives, it’s more efficient to do that by working with celebrities. The celebrities in the following ads all have lots of royal fans and hence they have great influence. Moreover, each of them is of a quality fit for the product tonality. As a result, it’s easier to get people to download and play the game.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:02 PM IST