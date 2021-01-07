Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trends as deadline to file ITR nears

With only three days remaining for the due date to file the income tax return (ITR) for individuals, the pressure on professionals to meet the deadline is also increasing. Chartered accountants and tax payers are urging the Finance minister to extend the due date again which ends on January 10, 2021. #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately is still trending on the social media platforms as professionals reel under the pressure to file ITR before the due date ends.

Meanwhile, according to the Income tax department tweet on Thursday more than 5.16 crore ITR for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 06th of January, 2021. Moreover, 3,25,047 ITRs have been filed up to 4.00 pm today and 82,487 ITRs have been filed in the last one hour, the I-T department tweeted.