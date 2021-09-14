Exports up 46% to $33.28 bn in August; trade deficit widens as imports surge 52%

India's exports rose by 45.76 per cent to $33.28 billion in August, as against $22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry data released on Tuesday.

Imports during the month increased by 51.72 per cent to $47.09 billion, the data showed.

Trade deficit in August widened to $13.81 billion as against $8.2 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2021 expanded by 67.33 per cent to $164.10 billion, compared to $98.06 billion in the year-ago period.

Imports during April-August 2021 stood at $219.63 billion as against $121.42 billion.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:13 PM IST