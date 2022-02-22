Exports up 26.40% to $25.33 bn during Feb 1-21

The country's merchandise exports rose by 26.4 percent to $ 25.33 billion this month till February 21 on account of healthy performance by sectors including gems and jewellery, engineering, textiles and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry data.

The exports during February 1-21 last year stood at $20.04 billion.

The outbound shipments during February 15-21 grew by 26.87 percent to $9.02 billion as compared to $7.11 billion in February 15-21 last year, the preliminary data showed.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 percent to $335.44 billion as against $228.9 billion in the same period last year.

The ministry is hopeful that the exports would cross the $400 billion target by the end of this fiscal.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:21 PM IST