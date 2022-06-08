Exports rises 24.18% to $9.4 bn during June 1-7

Major import goods that recorded growth include petroleum, crude, coal, coke and briquettes, gold, and chemicals. / Representational Image |

The exports during June 1-7, 2021 stood at $7.56 billion, the commerce ministry official said.

Imports during the first week of this month too rose by about 77 percent to $16 billion.

Gems and jewelry, engineering, petroleum products, and electronic goods' exports increased by 84.3 percent, 25.7 percent, 20.4 percent, and 73.5 percent, respectively.

Major import goods that recorded growth include petroleum, crude, coal, coke and briquettes, gold, and chemicals.

India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 percent to $37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors, including petroleum products, electronic goods, and chemicals.

Imports during the month grew by 56.14 percent to $60.62 billion.