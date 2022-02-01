Exports rise by 23.69% to $34 bn in January; trade deficit widens to $17.94 bn: Commerce Ministry

The country's exports rose by 23.69 per cent to US$34.06 billion in January on healthy performance by engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery segments even as trade deficit widened to US$17.94 billion during the month, according to commerce ministry data.

The data showed that imports in January grew by 23.74 per cent to US$ 52.01 billion.

Trade deficit widened to US$17.94 billion during the month as against USD 14.49 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion as against US$228.9 billion in the same period last year.

Trade deficit, stood at US$ 160.38 billion during the ten months period of this fiscal.

According to the data, gold imports in January dipped by 40.42 per cent to US$2.4 billion, while Crude oil imports rose by 21.3 per cent to US$11.43 billion in January.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:33 PM IST