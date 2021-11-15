Exports jump 43% to $35.65 bn in October, imports soar 62%

India's exports rose by 43 percent to $35.65 billion in October while the trade deficit widened to $19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday.

Imports soared by 62.51 percent to $55.37 billion widening the trade deficit.

Export sectors that recorded positive growth during October include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, gems and jewelry, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products, the data showed.

Cumulatively exports during April-October 2021 stood at $233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 percent compared to the same period last year. During the same period, imports rose by 78.16 percent to $331.39 billion

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:44 PM IST