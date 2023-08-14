 Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessExports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

During April-July this fiscal, the exports dipped by 14.5 per cent to $136.22 billion.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

India's exports contracted by 15.88 per cent to USD 32.25 billion in July this year from USD 38.34 billion in the same month last year, the government data showed on Monday.

Imports during the month also declined by 17 per cent to USD 52.92 billion from USD 63.77 billion in July 2022.

During April-July this fiscal, the exports dipped by 14.5 per cent to USD 136.22 billion.

Imports during the period also declined by 13.79 per cent to USD 213.2 billion.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthawal said that the global headwinds are still there. There is decline in exports and imports of several countries.

Read Also
July WPI Inflation In Negative For 4th Straight Month At 1.36%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ITC Net Profit Falls To ₹5,180.12 Cr; Aster DM Healthcare Net Profit Dips...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ITC Net Profit Falls To ₹5,180.12 Cr; Aster DM Healthcare Net Profit Dips...

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency...

Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency...

"Abacate: India's Avocado Trailblazers Introduces Mini Gems, Backed by Innovative Packaging"