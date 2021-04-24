Export of processed food products is up 27% during April-February 2020-21

India's export of processed food products grew by 26.51 per cent during April-February 2020-21 to Rs 43,798 crore despite the COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, according to official data released on Friday.

Major products exported from India include pulses, processed vegetables, processed fruits and juices, groundnuts, guar gum, cereals preparations, milled products, alcoholic beverages and oil meals, the commerce ministry said. Value added products such as processed vegetables and alcoholic beverages have witnessed a growth of more than 40 per cent in April-February 2020-21.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman M Angamuthu said this trend of increasing exports of processed food products is likely to continue in 2021-22.

There is an increase in demand of pulses, processed fruits and vegetables, and cereals preparations in markets like the Middle East, Far East, US and UK.

To promote exports, APEDA took steps such as organising virtual buyer seller meets, product promotion meetings, webinars, promotional activities and extending financial assistance.

The virtual buyer seller meets, it said, have generated interest among global importers.