Explained: The post-Hindenburg anti-money laundering update that can hit foreign investors

Foreign investment is a good thing for any country, but sometimes black money could be mixed into them, to wash it through legitimate businesses. Loopholes in regulations are often exploited by dubious players, while governments try to focus on the convenience of overseas investors. But an upgrade for anti-money laundering laws could make things tricky for foreign investors, as it brings down the threshold for their stakes in firms, to be monitored.

Harder to fly under the radar

What this means is that instead of 25 per cent, the identity of a beneficial owner with a 10 per cent stake in an Indian company, will have to be revealed. Previously foreign players were able to hide the source of funds by keeping their ownership in a local firm below 25 per cent. But now the government has tightened screws, and custodian banks will be able to pin a face on FPIs with 10 per cent share in a business, before sharing the details with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Hassle for legitimate investors?

This threshold was used to govern funds established in high risk territories so far, but now it has been extended to cover all foreign investments. Although this move will further block out money launderers from the Indian economy, it will also add to the compliance burden for FPIs. At the same time the government can make things easier for legitimate players, by introducing relaxations for Financial Action Task Force (FATF) member countries.

Changes to the money laundering laws regarding foreign ownership, come in the aftermath of allegations about overseas holdings in Adani Group firms, made in the Hindenburg report.