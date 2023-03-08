e-Paper Get App
Explained: How inverted bond yield curves indicate the beginning of recession

Historically, an inversion of the yield curve in the US, has followed all five recessions that hit the country and the global economy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

A yield curve indicates the rate of interest at which investors receive payouts on bonds with different maturity periods. When this curve is inverted, it means that long term bonds are offering a lower payout than short term instruments, indicating that investors expect interest rates to fall. Currently, the US yield curve is the most inverted in 40 years, while India saw its first inversion in eight years.

article-image

Has it already started?

India's yield curve was inverted after the highest sale of government bonds since 2018 by the Reserve Bank of India, with a one year tenure and a 7.48% coupon rate. Historically, an inversion of the yield curve in the US, has followed all five recessions that hit the country and the global economy. Hence the inverted yield in the US and India is an indicator that the recession has most likely started.

article-image

Does that still apply?

The last inversion in the US came in 2019, right before the US Federal Reserve started cutting interest rates, but the recession hit because of the pandemic. Hence many are arguing if an inverted yield curve can be considered a reliable indicator of recession in the post-pandemic economic conditions.

