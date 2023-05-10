Expert panel in Adani-Hindenburg case submits its report to SC

Image: Wikipedia

Although the Adani Group may have pared some part of its losses caused by serious allegations of fraud made by Hindenburg, firms named in the report and its impact on stocks continue to haunt the conglomerate. The stock market rout that followed didn't stop despite Adani's dismissal of allegations and prepayment of loans among other tactics, as only agencies or the court can clear its name.

Two months after being appointed, a six-member expert panel has submitted its report about the Hindenburg's claims to the Supreme Court.

Meant to protect investors

Led by former SC judge AM Sapre, the team also had an entrepreneur, a banker and a journalist-turned lawyer.

It was tasked with looking at the regulatory framework to make sure that the kind of volatility caused by the Hindenburg report, doesn't affect investors again.

Although the Securities and Exchange Board of India was also expected to submit its report around the same time as the experts, it sought a six month extension.

Members who can read the market's pulse

Major names in the industry such as former ICICI Bank CEO KV Kamath and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani are also on the panel.

The team was formed by the apex court after it refused to accept names recommended by the government in a sealed envelope.