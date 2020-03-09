Exempt telcos with under 15% market share from floor price norms: BSNL, MTNL to Trai

State-owned BSNL and MTNL have told the sector regulator Trai that tariff fixation should be applicable only on telcos with more than 15% subscriber base in a service area, while those with lower or negligible user base should be exempt from the purview of minimum floor price.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) - which operates telecom services across India except Delhi and Mumbai circles - has about 10.3% market share in all India mobile subscriber base. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), present in Delhi and Mumbai, has 0.29% mobile market share, as per the latest Trai data.

Reliance Jio leads the India mobile subscriber market with a share of 32.1%, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have 28.43% share and 28.89% share on an all India basis, respectively.