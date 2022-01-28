Executive overseeing investments leaves Japan's SoftBank

Marcelo Claure, who joined SoftBank Group after turning around one of its key investments, office-sharing business WeWork, is leaving, the Japanese technology company said.

Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp stated that the departure was "by mutual agreement".

SoftBank did not give a reason for his decision to leave.

Marcelo Claure departure may resurrect ongoing speculation about a successor to Son, who founded SoftBank in 1981.

Claure, who moved to the US from Bolivia, has worked on key projects, including the turnaround of US mobile carrier Sprint and its merger with T-Mobile.

In a move related to Claure's departure, Michel Combes, a former chief executive at Sprint, is becoming chief executive of SoftBank Group International.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:28 PM IST