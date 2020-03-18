Ex-SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya to join Salesforce as India CEO

Mumbai: US-based cloud computing major Salesforce on Tuesday announced that former State Bank of India Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya will join the company on April 20 as its India CEO.

One of India's most well known bankers, Bhattacharya will also serve as chairperson of Salesforce India, to lead the company's growth and expansion across the market.

Salesforce, headquartered in San Francisco, has been scaling rapidly in India.

A highly experienced business leader and finance authority, Bhattacharya was previously listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

In her role as chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, Bhattacharya will report to Ulrik Nehammer, General Manager APAC and will oversee the growth strategy of the company and play an integral role in defining Salesforce's relationship with the ecosystem of customers, partners and community.