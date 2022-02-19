EVs gather steam: Safe practices to follow when charging vehicles

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream. Year 2021 was the inflection point. Not only did we see 2 to 3 times jump in EV sales, but we also saw a number of manufacturers launching their products and consumers lining up to purchase the vehicles. This rush is most evident in two wheeler’s and three wheeler’s categories where the use case and economics of electric vehicles in now proven beyond doubt.

Like with any new technology, with electric vehicles also we must use the right practices and adapt ourselves. This is important both from a safety standpoint and also to promote the right consumer behaviour. Any failure or misuse from our end can have catastrophic consequences.

Select right vehicle

As a starting point it is crucial for the customers to select the right vehicle from reliable Indian manufacturers instead of cheap imports from China.

Vehicle testing and standards should be met by all vehicles sold in India and the user has the right to check the certifications of EVs that they are being sold them.

Having bought the right vehicle, consumers must follow the manufacturers recommendations about usage and maintenance.

Avoid 'jugaad'

Overloading of vehicles, riding with a puncture tire or any other misuse can cause unnecessarily heavy currents to flow through the vehicle and damage the wiring or the electronics.

Any repairs and services should be from authorised workshops only and self repairs or “Jugaad” should be avoided. This is especially true with respect to the numerous wires, connecters and electrical connections in the vehicles.

As compared to a petrol vehicle, much heavier currents flow through the wirings of an electric vehicle and therefore any damage or joint or short circuits in an EV can be much more dangerous.

Importance of EV batteries

The lithium ion battery used in EV are susceptible to shock or external damage. Such damages may lead to the battery becoming unstable. Therefore, if your EV meets with any external accident or damage it is critical to get it properly checked for battery damage.

In case your vehicle has a removable battery, you have to be extra careful with carrying and handling of the battery as a drop from even 1 or 2 feet can damage it. Also each battery is specific to a particular EV, and so batteries of one EV should not be used in another EV.

Correct charging practices are very important for your EV. Different EV’s use different battery specs and therefore each EV should be charged with its recommended charger only. Most two and three wheelers in India do not support fast charging or DC charging, therefore the same should not be attempted. Any damage, short circuit and water seepage into the charger means that it should not be used. It is important not to charge your vehicle under direct sunlight (specially in summers) or direct rain.

Charging EV batteries

Users charging their EV battery indoors have to be extra careful. Both the charger and the battery should be away from any inflammable items like clothes, furniture etc. Further the charging should not be done in the room where people are sleeping at the same time.

Most EV chargers have an indication once the battery is charged, it is at this point that the charger should be disconnected from the vehicle. Leaving it plugged in overnight is not safe, because it can damage both the battery as well as the charger.

Finally, in case any smoke is detected, or in case of electrical burning smell, please isolate the vehicle or the battery from any inflammable items and step away from the vehicle. Even if a fire does not take place, there is a possibility that the battery or the vehicle may have been damaged and therefore it should not be used before inspection.

These are just a few pointers to keep in mind while using electric vehicles. Overall it is about getting used to these vehicles and forming the right habits so that safety is not compromised.

(The writer is Founder & CEO of VA-YU; a 2-Wheeler EV startup based in Delhi NCR)





Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022