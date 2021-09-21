EVRE ties up with parking solutions brand Park+ to set up 10,000 charging stations

Leading EV charging infrastructure player EVRE on Tuesday said it has joined hands with smart parking solutions brand Park+ to set up 10,000 charging stations across the country over the next two years.

The long-term partnership will include collaboration in acquiring spaces for setting up smart charging and parking hubs for logistics and people mobility segments.

As part of the tie-up, EVRE would conceptualise design, manufacture, establish, operate and maintain the EV charging infrastructure, while Park+ will arrange and manage the real estate aspect of the hub.

Park+ is already live in 1,000 plus apartments, 250 plus corporate setups and over 30 malls. The charging stations will be established across high demand areas like shopping complexes, residential townships, malls, hotels and corporate tech parks helping in higher utilisation of the EV chargers.

The phase-wise implementation will include setting up 300 charging hubs in Delhi NCR by the end of the year, 100 in Bangalore and 100 in Mumbai and Pune.

The partnership entails a customised revenue-sharing model for each hub with respect to its elements, including the property category and location, among others.

EVRE cofounder Krishna K Jasti said the partnership provides an incentive to all the stakeholders involved - the EV user, infrastructure provider, Park+ and EVRE by leveraging these high-footfall incentivised parking spaces.

In a cyclic manner, these hubs will go a long way to accelerate EV adoption in the country, he added.

"With this partnership, we mark our entry into the Delhi EV ecosystem, and consider the partnership for 10,000 stations as our next step towards sustainable infrastructure to enable hassle-free EV usage through viability and accessibility for the consumers," Jasti noted.

Park+ Founder and CEO Amit Lakhotia said it was extremely important to choose the right locations for setting up EV charging stations as only then the utilisation can go up.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:57 PM IST