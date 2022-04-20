Everstage raises $13 mn Series A from Elevation Capital

Everstage, a Chennai and Delaware-based SaaS company that provides a modern sales commission management platform, founded by Siva Rajamani and Vivek Suriyamoorthy has announced it has raised $13 million in Series A from Elevation Capital. The round also saw participation from the existing investor 3one4 Capital.

Siva Rajamani, Co-Founder & CEO of Everstage, formerly ran the Revenue Operations globally at the now NASDAQ-listed Freshworks, said, “We started Everstage because we identified several pain points with the existing legacy sales commission vendors in the market. The market need was clear – customers wanted an easy to set up and use product that was high on ongoing configurability."

Offering transparency to reps is more important than ever to help motivate them and drive revenue growth as per a study by Gartner: “Of surveyed account executives, only 24 percent of sellers can easily calculate their total variable compensation.”

Akarsh Shrivastava, Principal at Elevation Capital, said, "With ever increasing data on GTM motions, companies are constantly looking to design creative incentive plans to drive sales performance. Everstage allows companies to design and manage even the most complex plans, while ensuring a modern UI/UX and a consumer app like experience."

Anurag Ramdasan, Partner at 3one4 Capital, said, “We are excited to welcome new partners into the journey and double down ourselves as the team further scales their GTM and cements themselves as the most trusted sales commission management software for the enterprise.”

Everstage will utilize the funds to further expand the sales, engineering and solutions teams to serve customers worldwide. The 50-member team is expected to grow 3x by the end of the year, it said in a statement.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:42 PM IST