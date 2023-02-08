Everest Industries to invest Rs 187 cr to set up board and panels plant in Karnataka

Everest Industries to invest Rs 187 to set up board and panels plant in Karnataka | LinkedIn - Everest

Everest Industries Limited on Wednesday announced that the board of directors approved the investment of Rs 187 crores to set up a new boards and panels plant through a wholly owned subsidiary or by the company at KIADB Industrial Area at Chamarajanagar District, Karnataka post required approval.

The said CAPEX would help boost the capacity to 301,000 MTPA from the earlier 210,000 MTPA for boards and panels. The capital expenditure would be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt and would be operational by June 30, 2024.

Shares

The shares of Everest Industries Limited on Wednesday at 2:47 pm was at Rs 789, up by 10 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)