 Everest incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEverest incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh

Everest incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh

The Everest Buildpro Private Limited to carry on the business of manufacturers, fabricators, founders, fitters, suppliers, traders and dealers, whether as principals or contractors, of building materials of all types and descriptions capable of being used in the building or construction industry.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Everest incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh | Everest Industries

Everest Industries Limited got a nod from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to set up a wholly owned subsidiary called 'Everest Buildpro Private Limited' on March 31, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Everest Buildpro Private Limited will carry on business as manufacturers, distributors, buyers, importers, exporters and dealers of various Boards and panels and to carry on the business of manufacturers, fabricators, founders, fitters, suppliers, traders and dealers, whether as principals or contractors, of building materials of all types and descriptions capable of being used in the building or construction industry.

Everest Industries on March 17 allotted 5,272 shares under ESOS scheme.

Everest Industries shares

The shares of Everest Industries Limited on Friday closed at Rs 750.65, up by 1.80 per cent.

Read Also
Everest Industries allots 5,727 shares under ESOS scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhivery allots 49,400 stocks to employees as stock options

Delhivery allots 49,400 stocks to employees as stock options

Electronics Mart India Ltd opens new store under brand name Bajaj Electronics in AP

Electronics Mart India Ltd opens new store under brand name Bajaj Electronics in AP

US FDA conducts GMP inspection at Piramal Pharma's Digwal facility

US FDA conducts GMP inspection at Piramal Pharma's Digwal facility

Royal Enfield announces sale volume for March 2023 and FY23

Royal Enfield announces sale volume for March 2023 and FY23

White House refuses to pay for Twitter's Blue verification: Report

White House refuses to pay for Twitter's Blue verification: Report