Everest incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh | Everest Industries

Everest Industries Limited got a nod from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to set up a wholly owned subsidiary called 'Everest Buildpro Private Limited' on March 31, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Everest Buildpro Private Limited will carry on business as manufacturers, distributors, buyers, importers, exporters and dealers of various Boards and panels and to carry on the business of manufacturers, fabricators, founders, fitters, suppliers, traders and dealers, whether as principals or contractors, of building materials of all types and descriptions capable of being used in the building or construction industry.

Everest Industries on March 17 allotted 5,272 shares under ESOS scheme.

Everest Industries shares

The shares of Everest Industries Limited on Friday closed at Rs 750.65, up by 1.80 per cent.

Read Also Everest Industries allots 5,727 shares under ESOS scheme