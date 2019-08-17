World's First Menstrual Hygiene Management Summit

The world is currently looking towards a safe and hygiene driven environment for women and adolescent girls as it takes prompt steps to embrace integration and implementation of trusted Menstrual Hygiene Management [MHM] ecosystems. Globally, more than half of women are currently of reproductive age—and menstruation is a monthly reality. Yet all around the world, many women lack access to eco-friendly menstrual hygiene products or sanitation facilities. There is an immediate action required by various stakeholders to come together to implement a program build a sustainable framework for the Menstrual Hygiene Management initiatives.

Making safe and eco-friendly menstrual products available to over 300 million women in India can only be achieved with due cooperation of all stakeholders including Government at National level to improve the status of menstrual hygiene in India. Gramalaya has been working in the WASH and MHM sector for more than three decades with national-level presence supported by Government, donors and corporate groups under CSR initiatives. Gramalaya has successfully demonstrated models in the field of WASH, MHM and Nutrition in different demographic conditions covering rural, urban, coastal and tribal areas. The Government of India has approved Gramalaya as one of the National Key Resource Centres (KRC) for providing training and capacity building support to Government Officials and NGOs working in the sector. Gramalaya has promoted more than 6,00,000 individual household toilets in covering different states including capacity building support at national level.

Gramalaya has appointed the first Brand ambassador for MHM on world Menstrual Hygiene day, 2019. So far, Gramalaya has imparted MHM education among 5,43,000 women and girls studying in schools in the rural and urban areas. With the rich experience in the space of WASH, MHM and Nutrition, Gramalaya now convenes a National-level summit on MHM for knowledge sharing and exchange of experiences and expertise in the MHM sector from various Government Departments, NGOs, donors and Corporate Groups interested in promoting MHM.

The MHM India Summit 2019 invites participants to attend this exclusive summit scheduled to be held on the 26th & 27th September 2019 at Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, India. This summit has a clear agenda of meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The two days Summit will gather 200+ delegates, 20+ exhibitors, and 50+ leaders, donors, corporate and startups. All of them will not only share innovative ideas, but also offer their valuable experience during the MHM India Summit 2019. The summit will result in rich networking opportunity, knowledge sharing for sustainable MHM initiatives.

