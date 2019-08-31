World Trade Center hosts Jumboking Founder Dheeraj Gupta for a 'smarterpreneur masterclass'

Mumbai: With a vision to encourage more and more people to build make-in India brands, Dheeraj Gupta, founder of Western India's well-known QSR chain Jumboking, offered insights on starting up and scaling up in India, at a compact seminar at the world trade centre, Mumbai.

The talk was supported by the All India Association of Industries(AIAI).

Addressing a packed and keen audience, Gupta emphasised the importance of traditional values such as trust, patience and steady growth to build steady, long-term Make in India brands.

Setting the tone for the event, MS. Rupa Naik, senior director of World Trade Center Mumbai, expressed the need for successful business champions to share their insights; via endeavours such as the ‘SMARTERpreneur masterclass’ .

Speaking candidly, Gupta shared, " during my pre-startup days, I used to scan various autobiographies of successful entrepreneurs and was amazed to know that the business strategies used by Ray Kroc, founder of Mc Donalds,in the 1940s worked well for me in the 2000s as well."

The seminar was followed by a customised question and answer session where the attendees raised specific queries such as the scope of Indian brands in international market, the perishing traditional food eateries of India and the viability of franchising as a business model for growth.