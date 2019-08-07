The World Infrastructure Congress 2019 will provide an ideal opportunity and platform for all its stakeholders and attendees to experience excellent knowledge sharing sessions presented by renowned regional and international Speakers and also enable potential business prospects through Exhibitors and Key Decision Makers that will be present during the Conference. This Conference will feature 15+ renowned regional and international Speakers who will address an elite audience of 200+ participants over a span of two days in an environment ideal for expert knowledge sharing and also enhance effective business potential for everyone in attendance.
Speakers and Sponsors:
Ashish SRIVASTAVA, Managing Director, Struc Tech India
Mona Jalota, Managing Director, Krypton Investments
Namrata Randive, BDM, GRIHA India
Prabhakar Gundlapalli, Chief Engineer, Nuclear Power Corporation of India
Amarnath CB, President, India BIM Association
Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, Executive Editor, Accommodation Times
Prof. Charanjit S Shah, Founding Principal, Creative Group
Nisha Jamvwal, Architect, Jaipur Airport; Designer, INS Delhi; Author, Columnist, Entrepreneur, Social Activist, TV Presenter
SUBRAMANYA GUDGE, Chief Engineer, Namma Metro, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Namma Bangalore
ATUL BOHRA, CFO, Kolte Patil
Afzal Hossain Khan, Task Force Leader, Larsen & Toubro
DEBEN MOZA, Executive Director & Head, Knight Frank India
AMIT KHANNA, DESIGN PRINCIPAL, AKDA, FIIA
PRAVEEN MADIPATI, Head of Specifications & Key Accounts, Asian Paints
TIRUMAN ARCHUNAN, Director - Projects, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd
Sonali Dhopte, Director, Excelize
MISHKAT AHMED, Urban Design Team Lead, Edifice Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Our Current Sponsors are “Asian Paints, Prihoda, Excelize, Visilea & Highbar”
Benefits of Attending:
· Develop strategies & methods to overcome challenges & obstacles through extensive knowledge sharing sessions
· Learn about the current & future market trends & stay abreast with the latest industry developments
· Explore various facets of the Industry & determine your future course of action
· Discuss & discover various policies, processes, technologies & structures that can enhance overall profitability & efficiency
· Identify potential business opportunities & expand your professional network
· Analyze the current & future framework & policy structures to refine organizational goals & achievements
The vision of WiC 2019 is to induce awareness and knowledge whilst empowering business conglomerates to augment effective professional profitability.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)