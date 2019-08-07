The World Infrastructure Congress 2019 will provide an ideal opportunity and platform for all its stakeholders and attendees to experience excellent knowledge sharing sessions presented by renowned regional and international Speakers and also enable potential business prospects through Exhibitors and Key Decision Makers that will be present during the Conference. This Conference will feature 15+ renowned regional and international Speakers who will address an elite audience of 200+ participants over a span of two days in an environment ideal for expert knowledge sharing and also enhance effective business potential for everyone in attendance.

Speakers and Sponsors:

Ashish SRIVASTAVA, Managing Director, Struc Tech India

Mona Jalota, Managing Director, Krypton Investments

Namrata Randive, BDM, GRIHA India

Prabhakar Gundlapalli, Chief Engineer, Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Amarnath CB, President, India BIM Association

Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, Executive Editor, Accommodation Times

Prof. Charanjit S Shah, Founding Principal, Creative Group

Nisha Jamvwal, Architect, Jaipur Airport; Designer, INS Delhi; Author, Columnist, Entrepreneur, Social Activist, TV Presenter

SUBRAMANYA GUDGE, Chief Engineer, Namma Metro, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Namma Bangalore

ATUL BOHRA, CFO, Kolte Patil

Afzal Hossain Khan, Task Force Leader, Larsen & Toubro

DEBEN MOZA, Executive Director & Head, Knight Frank India

AMIT KHANNA, DESIGN PRINCIPAL, AKDA, FIIA

PRAVEEN MADIPATI, Head of Specifications & Key Accounts, Asian Paints

TIRUMAN ARCHUNAN, Director - Projects, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

Sonali Dhopte, Director, Excelize

MISHKAT AHMED, Urban Design Team Lead, Edifice Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Our Current Sponsors are “Asian Paints, Prihoda, Excelize, Visilea & Highbar”

Benefits of Attending:

· Develop strategies & methods to overcome challenges & obstacles through extensive knowledge sharing sessions

· Learn about the current & future market trends & stay abreast with the latest industry developments

· Explore various facets of the Industry & determine your future course of action

· Discuss & discover various policies, processes, technologies & structures that can enhance overall profitability & efficiency

· Identify potential business opportunities & expand your professional network

· Analyze the current & future framework & policy structures to refine organizational goals & achievements

The vision of WiC 2019 is to induce awareness and knowledge whilst empowering business conglomerates to augment effective professional profitability.

Visit - https://www.worldinfrastructurecongress.com