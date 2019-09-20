The WORLD DENTAL SHOW 2019 showcasing the evolving technologies and techniques in dentistry will be hosted by IDA from 18-20 October at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. For three days, dental professionals, technicians and others engaged in accelerating the development of dentistry in the country can have a clear view and assessment of the evolving technology in the form of showcasing a mini global dental market in Mumbai.

The SHOW covers the entire spectrum of dental equipment and dental technology – from materials and instruments, prophylaxis products, pharmaceuticals to dental surgery and laboratory equipment. The SHOW offers a unique opportunity for exhibitors from across the globe to meet the ‘who is who’ in the Indian dental industry and use this platform to build networks of influence, launch new products, publicize new clinical claims and to conclude convenient deals.

This is made possible by means of a powerful combination of international trade exhibition and cutting-edge scientific conference, which has no parallel. WDS 2019 also offers a global platform for continuing dental education, communication and development.

As an established platform of choice for industry players in the dental market, the World Dental Show provides an excellent opportunity for interaction between established leaders in the field, new entrants in the arena, industry experts and dental trade professionals.

Exhibitor participation

There are quite a few international exhibitors from China, Israel, South Korea, Taiwan, Poland, the UK and the US. Exhibitors, both national and international, numbering about 150 will showcase their latest dental wares in 300 well furnished stalls. The exhibitors are keen on cashing in on the expanding Indian dental market potential. Visitors to the SHOW can witness independent country pavilions of Brazil, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Growth drivers

The growth of the dental market is driven mainly by the increasing incidence of oral diseases. WDS 2019 will help identify the market drivers, restraints and opportunities for each of the speciality micro-markets. The market is also witnessing significant technological developments due to the increasing demand for painless dental procedures.

The competitive landscape

The growing Indian market provides the competitive landscape for top global medical/dental device technologies like diagnostic imaging, minimal/non-invasive surgery, implants, and bio-materials, to name only a few. The exhibitors are quite aware of the potential Indian dental market provides and are keen to take advantage of it. WDS 2019 will help them identify the investment opportunities within these high growth sectors in the context of “Make in India” and Start-Up initiatives. The market will be broken down by speciality technologies, products, services and stakeholders providing a comprehensive bird’s eye view on the potential of each of these high growth market segments for investment.

The international exhibitors are amazed at the potential for expansion that exists in the dental market in India. The event provides a platform for exhibitors to meet the entire dental fraternity of India at one place and conclude deals that secure them substantial business. This dental exhibition will set new trends in Indian dentistry and will mark the beginning of a new era in oral healthcare through acceleration of the development of Indian dentistry.

Scientific Conference

The dental exhibition will be accompanied by a high level cutting-edge scientific conference focusing on the latest innovative technologies and therapeutic procedures. Every dental professional will be looking forward to this event to enhance their knowledge and improving their operational skills. A truly outstanding array of speakers has been chosen for the high quality scientific programme that forms a concomitant feature of the SHOW. Participants can look forward to learning of the latest innovations that rule the world of modern dentistry. A limited interactive workshop and hands-on courses will be on offer as an additional supplement to the main scientific session.

Attend in large numbers to be a part of the assembly of dental equipment manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in this landmark event and make every moment of your visit to the WDS 2019 count!

We look forward to your enthusiastic participation to make the event a grand success.