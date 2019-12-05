Women Power 2019 - Pune edition

According to a Global Report on Women and Entrepreneurship there are still less female entrepreneurs than their male counterparts. Analysts also have predicted that by 2025 there will be more female millionaires than men across the globe. But many women business owners still face significant obstacles because of their gender. A few examples of the challenges these business-savvy ladies face is varied from lack of support, work-life balance, fear of failure, less investor funding, effective utilization of business connections / network, and the expectation to succeed at everything to name a few.

In continuation to our commitment towards encouraging and nurturing more women to take the entrepreneurial route and to support them with the best able mentors from across the country, we are delighted to present you the 5th Edition of Women Power 2019, (3rd this year) a unique one Day Conference with an objective of bringing women thought leaders under one roof, to share their expertise and innovations, and create a collaborative environment as well as build a strong community. It also gives you an opportunity to gain expertise, learn and understand the tools, new challenges and solutions for creative ideas and strategies through series of interactive session, panel discussion and networking as well as opportunities to pitch your startup to investors and mentors community.

Key highlights of Women Power 2019:

♦ Interact, Network and Engage with more than 200+ Women Entrepreneurs, leaders & Change Makers.

♦ Women Entrepreneur and leadership, Building businesses brick by brick!.

♦ Becoming "Fund Ready" to catapult your Startup!

♦ Fireside chat on how Government is now extending greater support and push for Women Entrepreneurs!

♦ Power of Design Thinking in Entrepreneurship!

♦ Women Led / Co-Founded Startups - Investors Perspective Decoded!

♦ Top 10 selected Startups to get an opportunity to pitch at the “PowerPitch” Session in front of an esteemed Mentor / Investor panel.