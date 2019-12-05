Women Power 2019 - Pune edition

According to a Global Report on Women and Entrepreneurship there are still less female entrepreneurs than their male counterparts. Analysts also have predicted that by 2025 there will be more female millionaires than men across the globe. But many women business owners still face significant obstacles because of their gender. A few examples of the challenges these business-savvy ladies face is varied from lack of support, work-life balance, fear of failure, less investor funding, effective utilization of business connections / network, and the expectation to succeed at everything to name a few.
In continuation to our commitment towards encouraging and nurturing more women to take the entrepreneurial route and to support them with the best able mentors from across the country, we are delighted to present you the 5th Edition of Women Power 2019, (3rd this year) a unique one Day Conference with an objective of bringing women thought leaders under one roof, to share their expertise and innovations, and create a collaborative environment as well as build a strong community. It also gives you an opportunity to gain expertise, learn and understand the tools, new challenges and solutions for creative ideas and strategies through series of interactive session, panel discussion and networking as well as opportunities to pitch your startup to investors and mentors community.
Key highlights of Women Power 2019:
♦ Interact, Network and Engage with more than 200+ Women Entrepreneurs, leaders & Change Makers.
♦ Women Entrepreneur and leadership, Building businesses brick by brick!.
♦ Becoming "Fund Ready" to catapult your Startup!
♦ Fireside chat on how Government is now extending greater support and push for Women Entrepreneurs!
♦ Power of Design Thinking in Entrepreneurship!
♦ Women Led / Co-Founded Startups - Investors Perspective Decoded!
♦ Top 10 selected Startups to get an opportunity to pitch at the “PowerPitch” Session in front of an esteemed Mentor / Investor panel.
The objective of Women Power 2019 is to bring women leaders together to connect and be heard, to support and inspire each other to be impactful leaders and to propel their businesses forward.
This invitation-only event brings together the most sought-after women leaders, women entrepreneurs, startup investors, media, enterprise partners, and mentors to support female founders through participatory presentations, Panel discussions, and more. Engage with more than 200+ savvy Women Entrepreneurs / Leaders with diverse backgrounds, passions, and pursuits for a day of candid conversations, provocative thinking, innovative business ideas, and workable solutions to your business growth challenges.
Women Power 2019 boasts of elite women thought leaders such as Ms. Shweta Shalini – Chief Evangelist, Billennium Divas Fund, and is a government policy implementation expert who has ushered in a new era of politics, Ms. Vandana Saxena Poria - Charter Member, TiE Pune, Ms. Priti Khare – CEO, Lila Poonawaala Foundation, Ms. Pradnya Godbloe – CEO, deAsra Foundation, Ms. Sharmila Bhide - Founder–Hauskhaas & Co-founder & CFO, Calsoft Inc., Dr. Apoorva Palkar – Director–Innovation, Incubation & Linkages - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Mr. Vinayak Burman – Founding Partner, Vertices Partners, Ms. Prajakta Deo-Shetye – Co-Founder, Posiview Consulting, Mr. Devarshi Das Sarma, Director-Sales - Freudenberg Gala Household Products, Ms. Shilpa Phadke – Founder, On The Run, Ms. Anagha Pathak – Co-Founder, Unity Group, Dr. Renuka Karandikar, CEO - Bioprime and many more women thought leaders will be present at the event.
Women Power 2019 has gained tremendous support from high profile institutions and organizations as “Partners” such as Savitribai Phule Pune University, Bank of Baroda, Vertices Partners, Freudenberg Gala Household Products, mCaffeine, Mirah Belle, PinksEvents, PULA Pune Ladies, Oceans Bridge LLP, Sridham Investments, Afthonia Lab, Vyapaar Jagat, SME WORLD, Free Press Journal, TiE Pune, NAANDii, MeetingsandOffices.com, TheDaftar, LAJA, Vrudhi Holistic, Millennial Worx, MentorMyBoard, Zoom Start India, and many more supporting to make this event a benchmark in empowering women entrepreneurs across the country and to celebrate Women entrepreneurship in style and grace. The event has been creating a major buzz through various social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
To for more information or register for this event, kindly visit https://event.billenniumdivas.fund or contact the organizers on pitch@billenniumdivas.com / Mr. Bhavesh Kothari (Director) +919820436076
