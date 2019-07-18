Women Power 2019 in Ahmedabad

If you are a Women Entrepreneur / a Women led / Co-Founded start-up, then here is the opportunity for you to engage with at this scintillating event.

Women Power 2019 provides women entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their innovative ideas / business, network, build teams and gain knowledge from “Women Thought Leaders”, Mentors, Investors who will share their journey and experience on what it takes to build a scalable and robust business.

Raise investments for your Startup. Submit your pitch decks and get a chance to be selected among the “Top 10” start-ups to pitch live in front of investors on 7th Sept’ 19. To submit Pitch Deck, Click on the link - https://forms.gle/gqK6jcKLKeU4jSEo6 (Hurry, Submission Deadline - 25th July 2019).

A Special 20 % Discount for "Free Press Journal" members on Delegate Registration: USE CODE " WPFPJ20 " (Participation Fees: INR 799 /- Only).

Register Here: https://tinyurl.com/y26tpxqh

Event details: https://tinyurl.com/y27xe5cy

Look forward to welcoming you at Women Power 2019 at EDII, Ahmedabad.