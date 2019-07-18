Women Power 2019 in Ahmedabad

If you are a Women Entrepreneur / a Women led / Co-Founded start-up, then here is the opportunity for you to engage with at this scintillating event.
Women Power 2019 provides women entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their innovative ideas / business, network, build teams and gain knowledge from “Women Thought Leaders”, Mentors, Investors who will share their journey and experience on what it takes to build a scalable and robust business.
Raise investments for your Startup. Submit your pitch decks and get a chance to be selected among the “Top 10” start-ups to pitch live in front of investors on 7th Sept’ 19. To submit Pitch Deck, Click on the link - https://forms.gle/gqK6jcKLKeU4jSEo6 (Hurry, Submission Deadline - 25th July 2019).
A Special 20 % Discount for "Free Press Journal" members on Delegate Registration: USE CODE " WPFPJ20 " (Participation Fees: INR 799 /- Only).
Register Here: https://tinyurl.com/y26tpxqh
Event details: https://tinyurl.com/y27xe5cy
Look forward to welcoming you at Women Power 2019 at EDII, Ahmedabad.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)