Women Leaders Conclave 2020

Aimed at Inspiring & Engaging Women of Today for a better tomorrow, the Women Leaders Conclave is organised to highlight the emergence of women in the workplace as capable leaders. The event focuses on various themes around the modern work culture that is inclusive, empowering, and balanced.

The event brings together field experts and senior leaders to come together on one platform to share experiences and expertise todiscuss and deliberate on key issues faced by women in the modern workplace and the solutions.

The event will cover the following topics:

· Navigating the Glass Cliff

· Increasing gender diversity in the boardroom

· Role of men in encouraging Women at Workplace

· Creating a culture that promotes women Leaders

· Investor outlook on women-led entrepreneurial ventures

· Seeking Balance and Living successfully: Professionally and with our families

Speakers at the event:

· Ms. Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India & CTO IBM India/South Asia

· Ms. R M Vishakha, MD & CEO, India First Life Insurance

· Ms. Rachana Bhusari, VP- Small & Med Enterprises, NSE

· Ms. Shantha Martin, CEO, Pentagon Group

· Ms. Sohini Andhani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund

· Ms. Archana Jaganathan, Director – Decision Analytics, Experian India

· Ms. Mahnaz Shaikh, Head- HR (India & SAARC), Godrej Consumer Products Limited

· Ms. Gayathri Ramamurthy, Diversity and Inclusion leader – India, Capgemini

About the Organizer:

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is a premier body of business and industry in India set up in 1925 by a group of pioneering industrialists led by Mr. G D Birla. The Chamber has been functioning efficiently and building meaningful synergies among the Industry and Government by addressing strategic issues of national significance. Its membership spans some of the most prominent and major industrial groups and institutions in India.