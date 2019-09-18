WeldFab Tech Awards 2019 held exclusively for the welding fraternity

With an objective to encourage and reward the welding industry for their excellence and innovations, WeldFab Tech Awards 2019 was organized on 14th September at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

For the First Time in India, an Awards Night was held exclusively for the welding fraternity. WeldFab Tech Times, India’s only welding magazine organized this blissful event, and was successful in gathering various sectors like welding, fabrication, steel, power, aerospace, government organizations, railways, etc under one roof of WeldFab Tech Awards 2019.

A special thanks to all our esteemed sponsors:

· IPG Photonics India Pvt Ltd

· Power 2U Technology India Pvt Ltd

· Innover Global @ Sportniya Inc

· Universal Orbital Systems Pvt Ltd

· Warpp Engineers Pvt Ltd

· Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Pvt Ltd

· Cliffkumar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

· Fronius India Pvt Ltd

· MSC | Mehta Sanghvi & Co

· Mogora Cosmic Pvt. Ltd

· Panasonic India Pvt Ltd

· Rilox Weld Equipments

The event started with lamp lightening by our honorable Chief Guest Dr. P.V. Venkitakrishnan, Outstanding Scientist, Director, CBPO, ISRO; our Guest of Honor Shri Santosh Kumar Sinha, General Manager, Indian Ordnance Factory Board, Ambernath; and by the expert jury members which includes;

· Renu N. Gupta, Sr. DGM – Welding Engg. & Metallurgy, Larsen & Toubro, HEIC

· Shivkumar, Member Advisory Council Business Development Bureau, Retired Chief Executive of EWAC Alloys Ltd

· Dr. Nisith R. Mandal, FIE, FRINA. Ex - Professor & Head, Dept. of Ocean Engg & Naval Architecture, Ex - Dean (Students' Affair), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

· R. Srinivasan, Ex-President, Indian Institute of Welding

· A Santhakumari, Addl. General Manager, Welding Research Institute, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Tiruchirappalli

· Jose Philip, Chief Executive Officer, Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd

The awards night also witnessed a glimpse of panel discussion on a topic “What can be the initiatives taken up to uplift the technical knowledge and overall development of SME & MSME’s in Welding,” by highly profiled panellists - Mr. Abby Joseph, MD, Voestalpine Bohler; Mr. G. A. Soman, Principal, Don Bosco Maritime Academy, and Moderator Mr. Deepak Acharya, CEO, INOX India Pvt. Ltd.

Besides, the 2nd Anniversary Issue of WeldFab Tech Times magazine was unveiled by the Chief Guest, Guest of Honor, panelists, Director Mr. Amol and Publisher & Editor- Ms. Eliza Bhalerao.