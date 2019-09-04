WELDFAB TECH AWARDS 2019 – 1st Time in India for Welding Segment

WeldFab Tech Times, India’s only Welding Magazine feels delighted to announce ‘WELDFAB TECH AWARDS 2019’ exclusively for the Welding Industry.

For the First Time in India, an Award has been organised for the Welding Segment. The objective of the Award is to Encourage and Reward the welding industry for their Excellence and Innovations.

WELDFAB TECH AWARDS 2019 will be held on 14th September, 2019 @ Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

The nomination and short listing of winners was completely as per the jury’s decision.

JURY PANEL:

· Renu N. Gupta, Sr. DGM – Welding Engg. & Metallurg, Larsen & Toubro, HEIC

· A. Shivkumar, Member Advisory Council Business Development Bureau, Retired Chief Executive of EWAC Alloys Ltd

· Dr. Nisith R. Mandal, FIE, FRINA. Ex - Professor & Head, Dept. of Ocean Engg & Naval Architecture, Ex - Dean (Students' Affair), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

· Srinivasan, Ex President, Indian Institute of Welding

· A Santhakumari, Addl. General Manager, Welding Research Institute, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Tiruchirappalli

· Mr Pillai, MD, WALCHAND NAGAR INDUSTRIES.

CHIEF GUEST: Dr. P.V. Venkitakrishnan, Outstanding Scientist, Director, DBPO, ISRO

GUEST OF HONOR: Shri Sanjeev Kishore, Sr. General Manager, Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Indian Ordnance Factories (OFB)

Knowledge Partners:

Welding Research Institute (WRI), Trichy

Indian Institute of Welding (IIW)

Indian Welding Society (IWS)

A heartfelt ‘THANKS’ to all our esteemed sponsors (IPG Photonics India Pvt Ltd, MOGORA COSMIC PVT. LTD, Warpp Engineers Pvt Ltd, Fronius India, Innover Global @ Sportniya, Rilox Weld Equipments, Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions India, Mehta Sanghvi & Co., Great Yuva, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Pvt Ltd, POWER2U-TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Pty.Ltd, Cliffkumar Engineering Pvt Ltd) for supporting us to organise the Awards Night successfully.

The Awards night started with a panel discussion on an vital topic - “What can be the initiatives taken up to uplift the technical knowledge and overall development of SME & MSME’s in Welding.”

PANELISTS:

· Moderator: Mr. Deepak Acharya, MD, InoxCVA

· Mr. S. Vaidya, Ex. VP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace

· Mr. Abby Joseph, MD, Voestalpine Bohler

· Mr. G. A. Soman, Principal, Don Bosco Maritime Academy

· Mr. Abhay Daptardar, Assistant Director, MSME Development Institute, Ministry of MSME, Government of India

· Mr. Ehsan Khan, International Expert - W&C , (ALTEC - Middle East & India), Air Liquide India

The welding and related sectors like Power, Railways, Aerospace, Metallurgical, Welding, Laser Welding, Heavy Fabrication, Automobile, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, etc were all the part of WeldFab Tech Awards 2019.