WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019 organized successfully

Bangalore the city of startups saw an extraordinary event on 11th August 2019 at Mariott Hotel Whitefield, Bangalore which highlighted the contribution of women entrepreneurs in the country. As quoted by Iti Rawat, Founder of WEFT Women Entrepreneurs Foundation, “WEFT Annual Conference and Award 2019 is organized to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to understand their potential and start becoming financially independent through entrepreneurship. It also gives the platform to recognize those who are already doing tremendous job in their respective fields of entrepreneurship”.

Speakers like

Anju Turambekar – Former Football Player, First female “A’ license coach 2018, Instructor Grassroot at AIFF Spoke on the topic of Scoring gender equality through Sports – highlighted the benefit of sports and also spoke about her journey of breaking through the stereotypes and gender inequality.

Shikha Nag – Founder Indian Academy of Public Speaking Spoke on losing some battles to win a War, threw light on the fact that at times you have to let go of smaller things which becomes obstacles in your progress to ensure you are on the right track to achieve your goals.

Milee Aishwarya – Publisher Penguin Random House India Spoke on Your Authentic female power. She highlighted beautifully through the series of books released by different women the power of what authentic self could bring in a woman

Pavan Manikanta – Head of Operations Efforts for Good talked about Social Media a devil that we all want in our lives and how it is important for Women Entrepreneurs to use them and how they can do that effectively.

Nelson Vinod Moses – Founder Suicide Prevention India Foundation. Talked about the issues of mental health that a women entrepreneur can face. Specially in the light of recent incident of suicide of famous founder of Café Coffee Day Mr. V.G.Siddhartha this became a powerful sessions with questions coming from many audience on how to better our mental health.

Praveen Surendiran – Managing Director 21 North Europ Assistance spoke about what women can do to ensure they grow their business and establish them well.

Special highlights of the event was when Iti Rawat, Founder of WEFT announced the entry of Mr.Rajesh Bhat founder of The Iron Lady who walked in a saree to show his empathy towards the women worker. He made a strong statement from his relentless work on empowering women for last 15 years. WEFT awarded him Transformation Support for Women Leader of the Year award.

Also, Mr.Santhosh Reddy, Fashion icon and Kannada film industry celebrity walked in a pink suit and platinum mohawk hairstyle to unveil the book along with Milee Ashwarya, Sera and her White dress written by Mrs Archana Kapoor Nagpal.

There was a Guest Panelist interactive Session carefully chosen moderated by Iti Rawat, Founder WEFT and questions were answered by Caroline Cares Fernandes, Women entrepreneur, founder of TIR Global and Lifecoach, Prashant Pansare, three times entrepreneur and investor at Eagel Ventures, Mr Nelson J Vasanth, Founder of Fametronix and Media, CEO Global Startup Awards SAARC and head of Facebook Developer Circle. He later announced some special offers only for Women Entrepreneurs members of WEFT and Annapurna A Swarup, Founder Emotionalytics and Co and Chairperson of Women Empowerment Economic Forum ASSOCHAM. The Questions were based on How to mobilize women entrepreneurs and make them the unstoppable and beautifully answered by all the eminent panelist.

When Iti asked one line from each of them to summarize the panelist discussion, they called this out in unison that women entrepreneurs need to push themselves, break boundaries and reach out, take help and aim higher to achieve goals they desire.

The Second half was crafted beautifully with the awards given to 20 amazing women who started with will power and and have now made some name in the industry. Kirti Kumari who had flown all the way from Tehri Garhwal was awarded “Women for Woman of the Yeat” quoted, “I am not a women entrepreneur but I have empowered many to become an entrepreneur, thank you WEFT for recognizing my work and giving me the opportunity to highlight this in front of everyone”.

Other award winners included:-