WEFT Annual Awards to Kickstart In Bangalore for Women Entrepreneurs

WEFT know as Women Entrepreneurs For Transformation is a Foundation - not for profit body of Women Entrepreneurs who have challenged the biases of gender, culture, policies and laws and stepped in the world of entrepreneurship.

The body recognises and rewards these women who have brought transformational changes to themselves, to the people whose lives they have touched and to the society overall. WEFT organises monthly meet-ups, speak up events, awards and creates video blogs for its members.

The one day event which is scheduled on 11th August in Bangalore will be a perfect amalgamation of Conference, Awards, Entertainment, Networking meet ups, 1:1 Mentorship opportunity, Stall Booths by members and others along with Buffet Lunch.

The event will have eminent speakers like where they will talk about how we can mobilise women entrepreneurs. Our theme of the day would be “The Unstoppable” Personalities like Bharathraj Sreeram - Consultant, NSRCEL , IIMB, Milee Aiswarya - Publisher, Penguin Random House Publications, Anju Turambekar -Coach of Grassroots, AIFF, First Female ”A" Licence Coach, Former football player, Shikha Nag - Founder Public Speaking Academy, Nelson Vinod Moses - Founder Suicide Prevention India Foundation, Pavan Manikanta - Head Operations Efforts For Good, Praveen Surinderan, Managing Director of 21 North Europe Assistance and Shrirupa Sengupta - Standup Comedian, Shrirupa will also be launching her first time ever show PS : Bring 12 Tomatoes in this event .Shri weaves together a rich, engaging and hilarious tapestry of being parented, friended and entertained. Strap in for a very relatable hour of joy and laughter around celebrating being a woman.

Along with Guest Panelist like, Caroline Care Fernandes, Annapurna A and Nelson J Vasanth - who represent women entrepreneurs, policy makers and resource givers will have an interactive session with the audience.

Awards are being decided by an eminent Jury members like Rajiv Mehta, founder D:FY, Ex-MD Puma India and Angel India Network member, Archana Priyadarshini, Partner in Unicorn Ventures, Saroj Patro, Partner in P2 Advisors and Gaurav Bhatia, VP in a tech firm. All are active investors.

The occasion will also be graced by Santhosh Reddy from Kannada fashion industry and Mrs India Finalists like Archana Kapoor Nagpal. Archana will be unveiling her authored book in this event.

Founder of WEFT Women Entrepreneurs Foundation, Iti Rawat, established WEFT with vision of bridging the diversity gap in landscape of start up eco system. "I am looking at promoting more women to take up entrepreneurship and promote those who are already running a business. We need more women to take up entrepreneurship that can drive the positive change of our nation’s growth - economically, socially and culturally. WEFT is working towards all these aspects to drive these changes.”, says Iti Rawat.

This event is also supported by our Partners like : Jobs for Her, media partners, NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, Ecosystem Partners, techsamvad.com, digital media partners, Your story, digital media Partners, Sheroes - only women communities, Community Partners, Morpheus Enterprise, Corporate partners, Hypnotize events, Events Partners, 21 North Europ Assistance, Awards Partners, Efforts for Good, Digital Media partners.

To Register or to know more :

WEBSITE: https://weftawards.com

Look forward to have you there on 11th August, 2019 at Marriot Whitefield, Bengaluru starting 9am onwards.