WEConnect International’s signature annual event: ThinkBig 2019

Mumbai: ThinkBig 2019, WEConnect International’s signature annual event in India, will take place at The Lalit, Mumbai on 6th December, 2019. ThinkBig 2019 is Asia’s largest platform for women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, and is expected to witness participation from over 300 delegates including women business enterprises (WBEs) and companies.

ThinkBig2019 brings together some of the largest corporations in the world, and female business owners from across the region, creating opportunities for greater market access for women-owned businesses. Highlights of ThinkBig 2019 include WELearn Workshops by corporate partners such as EY and CISCO, WEExpo Stalls and trade show, WEEnlight Talks by experienced and inspiring thought leaders, focused engagement with procurement heads of various large corporations, corporate and WBE matchmaking, and networking opportunities for and amongst women-owned businesses.

By connecting women entrepreneurs to forward thinking multinational corporations that are committed to supplier diversity, and inclusive, impactful sourcing, WEConnect International strives to actively closing the gender gap in value chains; changing the face of business ownership.

ThinkBig 2019 is proud to be associated with and supported by EY, Intel, Accenture, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, CISCO and Dell, amongst others.

Register for ThinkBig 2019: https://www.meraevents.com/event/thinkbig2019

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a global alliance of 80 corporate members, primarily Fortune 500 companies that are committed to sourcing more from women-owned businesses through WEConnect International’s women-owned business network.

To view the latest agenda for ThinkBig 2019, and for more information, please visit: www.weconnectthinkbig.com