Venture Capital World Summit in Mumbai

Mumbai will become the first city in South Asia welcoming an inaugural investment conference in India, by hosting the first event of the World Series Season 2020 from the Venture Capital World Summit.

The globally renowned World Series Seasons programme will take place on the 12 March 2020, registrations at 10am, as the Indian financial hub fortifies across the World its reputation by welcoming the top investors and investor ready entrepreneurs with over 500 participants.

The hosting of the summit comes as part of the recently announced World Series Season 2020, an initiative launched by the Venture Capital World Summit which offers delegates more opportunities and better connects the world with the investment community. It showcases and is comprised of a Global community for investors and investees. These conferences are here to help businesses get more capital and expertise as they need to scale up and grow internationally with the support if required from a trusted network of investors.

The message to international businesses and entrepreneurs is simple: attend these international conferences and get in touch well before. The Venture Capital World Summit wants to help as many entrepreneurs as possible to get the investment and international opportunities. When businesses and communities prosper, the World benefits.

The organizing company is also raising its own investment fund that will provide greater investment for businesses, particularly in the Artificial Intelligence advancement and development to attract global talents, entrepreneurs and proven businesses, as an ideal world known opportunity. Furthermore, presenting its very own accelerator programme which any business and entrepreneur can apply with world-renowned mentors, academics and investors.

The Mumbai Summit is set to gather over 500 global entrepreneurs and venture capitalists from over 12 different Countries to facilitate, introduce and catapult potential from a global network. It is followed by discussion panels on innovation, markets, collaboration and investment analysis.

This one-day conference will feature keynotes, panels, networking, and peer-to-peer meetings, thus igniting economic growth through innovative enterprises, entrepreneurs and international scale up businesses.

In addition to highlighting various competitive advantages that Mumbai provides to investors, such as offering an ideal environment for launching businesses in South Asian market and India, it is a hub of innovation for supporting and financing future developments and attracting top talent.

Registrations and more info on VCWorldSummit.com